DA Davidson Maintains Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.60% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure is 51.00. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.60% from its latest reported closing price of 55.80.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Infrastructure is 2,010MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.23%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 28,544K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 911K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 37.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 18.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 849K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 8.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 632K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 618K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

