DA Davidson Maintains Sterling Construction (STRL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Construction is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from its latest reported closing price of 41.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Construction is 2,010MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Construction. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 13.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.28%, an increase of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 28,224K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,249K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 41.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 874K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 42.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 43.35% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 729K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 22.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 671K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

See all Sterling Construction regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.