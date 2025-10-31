DA Davidson Maintains SPS Commerce (SPSC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of SPS Commerce (NasdaqGS:SPSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.97% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SPS Commerce is $144.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.97% from its latest reported closing price of $82.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPS Commerce is 668MM, a decrease of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.23%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 50,138K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,262K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,292K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 74.08% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,282K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 14.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,113K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares , representing a decrease of 42.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 33.72% over the last quarter.

