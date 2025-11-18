DA Davidson Maintains SoundHound AI (SOUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of SoundHound AI (NasdaqGM:SOUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SoundHound AI is $17.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.15% from its latest reported closing price of $11.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoundHound AI is 301MM, an increase of 102.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundHound AI. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUN is 0.08%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.54% to 215,101K shares. The put/call ratio of SOUN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,458K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,320K shares , representing a decrease of 87.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 80.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,977K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,409K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 23.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,097K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,610K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 40.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,907K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,830K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 37.58% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,800K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,648K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 7.54% over the last quarter.

