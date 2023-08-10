DA Davidson Maintains Sonos (SONO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is 21.56. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $24.88. The average price target represents an increase of 37.87% from its latest reported closing price of 15.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is 1,758MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.15%, a decrease of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 127,042K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,289K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,430K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 7,245K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,401K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,615K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 112,415.06% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 5,401K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 54.50% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,672K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 75.96% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.