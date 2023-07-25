DA Davidson Maintains Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.48% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing is 144.58. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.48% from its latest reported closing price of 149.80.

The projected annual revenue for Simpson Manufacturing is 2,001MM, a decrease of 7.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.73.

Simpson Manufacturing Declares $0.27 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $149.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSD is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 47,758K shares. The put/call ratio of SSD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,619K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,857K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,393K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,380K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 111,401.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,322K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

