DA Davidson Maintains Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Sierra Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BSRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp is $33.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $28.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sierra Bancorp is 165MM, an increase of 14.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Bancorp. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSRR is 0.04%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 10,030K shares. The put/call ratio of BSRR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 586K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 0.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 387K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 372K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 298K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 50.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.