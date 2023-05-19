DA Davidson Maintains Sciplay Corp - (SCPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Sciplay Corp - (NASDAQ:SCPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.06% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sciplay Corp - is 18.67. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.06% from its latest reported closing price of 19.66.

The projected annual revenue for Sciplay Corp - is 721MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sciplay Corp -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPL is 0.17%, an increase of 30.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 21,607K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Antara Capital holds 1,486K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 67.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 368.50% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,407K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 43.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,164K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares, representing an increase of 46.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 105.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,152K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Sciplay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

