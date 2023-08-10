DA Davidson Maintains RumbleON Inc - Class B (RMBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of RumbleON Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.07% from its latest reported closing price of 8.44.

The projected annual revenue for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 1,753MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in RumbleON Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBL is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 8,908K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 1,625K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,565K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 782K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 565K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RumbleON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

