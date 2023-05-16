DA Davidson Maintains Rumble Inc - (RUM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Rumble Inc - (NASDAQ:RUM) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.15% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rumble Inc - is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.15% from its latest reported closing price of 9.99.
The projected annual revenue for Rumble Inc - is 97MM, an increase of 83.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rumble Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 21.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUM is 0.34%, a decrease of 40.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.27% to 19,098K shares. The put/call ratio of RUM is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 10,655K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,394K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 5.98% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 900K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 84.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 901.05% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.
Sacks David O holds 814K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.
