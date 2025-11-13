DA Davidson Maintains Riskified (RSKD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Riskified is $5.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $4.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified is 438MM, an increase of 29.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSKD is 0.15%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.88% to 68,984K shares. The put/call ratio of RSKD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,314K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,314K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 5,325K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 5,083K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,283K shares , representing a decrease of 23.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 29.91% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,801K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 20.93% over the last quarter.

