DA Davidson Maintains RideNow Group (RDNW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of RideNow Group (NasdaqCM:RDNW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RideNow Group is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in RideNow Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 12.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNW is 0.13%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 17,066K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 7,104K shares representing 18.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,702K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 40.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,698K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 21.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.