DA Davidson Maintains Rapid7 (RPD) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Rapid7 (NasdaqGM:RPD) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.43% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is $25.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.87. The average price target represents an increase of 75.43% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is 1,081MM, an increase of 25.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.14%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 75,634K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JANA Partners Management holds 5,730K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 28.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 18.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,499K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,731K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 31.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 2,681K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 64.22% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,217K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.