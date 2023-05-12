DA Davidson Maintains Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 25.20.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 659MM, an increase of 12.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 75,641K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 3,148K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares, representing a decrease of 41.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 30.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,816K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,795K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,534K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,410K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 90.73% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

