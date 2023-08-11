DA Davidson Maintains Primoris Services (PRIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.21% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is 34.00. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.21% from its latest reported closing price of 34.07.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is 5,341MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

Primoris Services Declares $0.06 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $34.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.17%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 57,925K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,781K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 84.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,359K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 63.23% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,007K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,752K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 49.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,671K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 90.37% over the last quarter.

Primoris Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

