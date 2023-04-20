DA Davidson Maintains Preferred Bank (PFBC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.38% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Preferred Bank is $76.50. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 46.38% from its latest reported closing price of $52.26.

The projected annual revenue for Preferred Bank is $289MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.75.

Preferred Bank Declares $0.55 Dividend

On March 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $52.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 4.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toth Financial Advisory holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 32.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CRSSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 15.56% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preferred Bank. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFBC is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 12,664K shares. The put/call ratio of PFBC is 4.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

Preferred Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Preferred Bank (the 'Bank') is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

