DA Davidson Maintains Park City Group (PCYG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park City Group is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 38.46% from its latest reported closing price of 6.63.

The projected annual revenue for Park City Group is 20MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

Park City Group Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $6.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park City Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCYG is 0.09%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 5,183K shares. The put/call ratio of PCYG is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,200K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,066K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 127,389.08% over the last quarter.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning holds 460K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 344K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 5.89% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 215K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park City Group Background Information

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

