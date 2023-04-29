DA Davidson Maintains O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive is 927.71. The forecasts range from a low of 823.15 to a high of $1,034.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from its latest reported closing price of 917.31.

The projected annual revenue for O'Reilly Automotive is 15,381MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2171 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.50%, a decrease of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 62,813K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,902K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,874K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,463K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,447K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,205K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing a decrease of 45.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 24.17% over the last quarter.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

