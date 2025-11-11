DA Davidson Maintains Open Lending (LPRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Open Lending (NasdaqGM:LPRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.41% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Open Lending is $3.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 149.41% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Open Lending is 192MM, an increase of 1,034.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPRO is 0.10%, an increase of 45.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.07% to 87,890K shares. The put/call ratio of LPRO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 7,969K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,274K shares , representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 48.12% over the last quarter.

True Wind Capital Management holds 7,545K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,183K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,439K shares , representing a decrease of 117.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 69.66% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 5,900K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing an increase of 81.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 251.12% over the last quarter.

LB Partners holds 5,051K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

