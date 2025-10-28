DA Davidson Maintains OP Bancorp (OPBK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of OP Bancorp (NasdaqGM:OPBK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OP Bancorp is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 19.04% from its latest reported closing price of $13.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OP Bancorp is 111MM, an increase of 27.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in OP Bancorp. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPBK is 0.06%, an increase of 45.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.26% to 9,946K shares. The put/call ratio of OPBK is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 790K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Diversify Advisory Services holds 750K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 583K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 400K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 45.23% over the last quarter.

