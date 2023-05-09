DA Davidson Maintains Onewater Marine Inc - (ONEW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Onewater Marine Inc - (NASDAQ:ONEW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onewater Marine Inc - is 37.30. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.37% from its latest reported closing price of 27.97.

The projected annual revenue for Onewater Marine Inc - is 1,972MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onewater Marine Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.23%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 11,321K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 8.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,720K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,415K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 982K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 982K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 41.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 61.27% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 522K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 29.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 39.95% over the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

