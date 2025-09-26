DA Davidson Maintains Okta (OKTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Okta (NasdaqGS:OKTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.66% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Okta is $122.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.66% from its latest reported closing price of $91.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is 2,974MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34, a decrease of 31.70% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 9.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.28%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.93% to 183,018K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,445K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,381K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 12.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,901K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,494K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,456K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 83.52% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,689K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.