DA Davidson Maintains Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt (OTLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:OTLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt is $21.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 79.10% from its latest reported closing price of $11.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt is 1,326MM, an increase of 57.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.03%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 3,311K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 1,989K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 77.01% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 130K shares.

Heights Capital Management holds 91K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 41.27% over the last quarter.

