DA Davidson Maintains NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of NWPX Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:NWPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.49% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NWPX Infrastructure is $57.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.49% from its latest reported closing price of $60.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NWPX Infrastructure is 477MM, a decrease of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWPX Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWPX is 0.10%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 10,964K shares. The put/call ratio of NWPX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 563K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 47.24% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 520K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 501K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 10.40% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 447K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 12.62% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 371K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 2.70% over the last quarter.

