DA Davidson Maintains Nordson (NDSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Nordson (NasdaqGS:NDSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nordson is $262.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $226.24 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $235.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is 3,564MM, an increase of 27.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.86, an increase of 20.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.16%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 50,798K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,463K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 21.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,650K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,533K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,518K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 48.15% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,299K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing a decrease of 19.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 13.60% over the last quarter.

