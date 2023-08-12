DA Davidson Maintains Nature`s Sunshine Products (NATR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Nature`s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of 15.97.
The projected annual revenue for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 429MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature`s Sunshine Products. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.14%, a decrease of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 15,261K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fosun International holds 2,929K shares representing 15.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,081K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 32.21% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 524K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 28.76% over the last quarter.
Nature`s Sunshine Products Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.
