DA Davidson Maintains Nature`s Sunshine Products (NATR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Nature`s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of 15.97.

The projected annual revenue for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 429MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature`s Sunshine Products. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.14%, a decrease of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 15,261K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 2,929K shares representing 15.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,081K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 32.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 524K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 28.76% over the last quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.

