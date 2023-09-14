DA Davidson Maintains Matrix Service (MTRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matrix Service is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.14% from its latest reported closing price of 9.23.

The projected annual revenue for Matrix Service is 934MM, an increase of 17.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matrix Service. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRX is 0.20%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 25,709K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,294K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,418K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,362K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 1,208K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Matrix Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

