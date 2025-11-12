DA Davidson Maintains Marzetti (MZTI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Marzetti (NasdaqGS:MZTI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.48% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marzetti is $198.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.48% from its latest reported closing price of $171.65 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marzetti. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZTI is 0.15%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 21,898K shares. The put/call ratio of MZTI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 680K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing a decrease of 28.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZTI by 24.11% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 647K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZTI by 5.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 629K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZTI by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZTI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 620K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZTI by 50.08% over the last quarter.

