DA Davidson Maintains M & T Bank (MTB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of M & T Bank (NYSE:MTB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M & T Bank is $167.78. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 33.52% from its latest reported closing price of $125.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for M & T Bank is $9,826MM, an increase of 28.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.29.

M & T Bank Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $125.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PY - Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 75.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Empirical Finance holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 20.25% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 24.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1670 funds or institutions reporting positions in M & T Bank. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.37%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 165,182K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

See all M & T Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.