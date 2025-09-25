DA Davidson Maintains Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.66% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is $108.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.66% from its latest reported closing price of $83.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,256MM, an increase of 13.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.20%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 76,838K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,665K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,887K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 41.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 16.02% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 2,808K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,020K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 15.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,019K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 12.71% over the last quarter.

