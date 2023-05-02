DA Davidson Maintains Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from its latest reported closing price of 11.46.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is 1,298MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZY is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 10,589K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZY is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 3,630K shares representing 32.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing an increase of 67.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 150.68% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 732K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 656K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 533K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 492K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

