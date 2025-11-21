DA Davidson Maintains Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NasdaqGS:KLIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $44.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of $39.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 1,105MM, an increase of 68.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.15%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.87% to 63,469K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,143K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,509K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,390K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,390K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing a decrease of 79.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,255K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares , representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 33.46% over the last quarter.

