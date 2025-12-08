DA Davidson Maintains ITT (ITT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of ITT (NYSE:ITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ITT is $211.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.78 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of $180.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is 3,349MM, a decrease of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,123 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.25%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 101,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,538K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 7.32% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,536K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,470K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares , representing a decrease of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 90.69% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,941K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 4.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,564K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 10.56% over the last quarter.

