DA Davidson Maintains Inter Parfums (IPAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inter Parfums is $158.10. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of $140.21.

The projected annual revenue for Inter Parfums is $1,134MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.78.

Inter Parfums Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $140.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 3.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 50.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 149.00% over the last quarter.

Pier Capital holds 81K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 110.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 42.21% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter Parfums. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 9.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.31%, an increase of 37.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 25,096K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 9.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Inter Parfums Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

