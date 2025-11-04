DA Davidson Maintains Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.08% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings is $25.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.08% from its latest reported closing price of $15.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ichor Holdings is 1,162MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.10%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 46,416K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,675K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 11.78% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,167K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 41.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,832K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,248K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.