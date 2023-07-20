DA Davidson Maintains Home Bancorp (HBCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancorp is 40.42. The forecasts range from a low of 34.84 to a high of $46.72. The average price target represents an increase of 14.56% from its latest reported closing price of 35.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancorp is 140MM, an increase of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancorp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCP is 0.04%, an increase of 34.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 3,648K shares. The put/call ratio of HBCP is 6.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 757K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 98,253.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 23.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 170K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Home Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.