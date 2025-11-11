DA Davidson Maintains Holley (HLLY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Holley is $4.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Holley is 818MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.40%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 76,204K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,590K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,660K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,082K shares , representing a decrease of 42.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 63.18% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,808K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares , representing an increase of 45.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 4,112K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing a decrease of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 39.78% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,676K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing a decrease of 43.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 42.84% over the last quarter.

