DA Davidson Maintains Hillenbrand (HI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hillenbrand is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of $31.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hillenbrand is 3,595MM, an increase of 34.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillenbrand. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI is 0.10%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 82,810K shares. The put/call ratio of HI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,209K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,195K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 25.84% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,323K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,140K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 0.42% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,102K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 4.90% over the last quarter.

