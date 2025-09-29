DA Davidson Maintains Heritage Financial (HFWA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Heritage Financial (NasdaqGS:HFWA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.93% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Heritage Financial is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from its latest reported closing price of $24.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Financial is 323MM, an increase of 45.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Financial. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFWA is 0.08%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 40,203K shares. The put/call ratio of HFWA is 148.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 2,977K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 52.71% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,406K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 38.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 65.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 6.18% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,760K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing an increase of 40.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 70.42% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,386K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 0.62% over the last quarter.

