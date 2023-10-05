DA Davidson Maintains Helen of Troy (HELE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is 163.96. The forecasts range from a low of 150.49 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from its latest reported closing price of 107.15.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is 2,143MM, an increase of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.16%, an increase of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 36,115K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,050K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,646K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 6.61% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,288K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,098K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 36.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 490.72% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,076K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Background Information



Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

