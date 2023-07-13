DA Davidson Maintains Helen of Troy (HELE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is 143.82. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of 131.18.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is 2,143MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 36,011K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,901K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,645K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,499K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 87.24% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,288K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,229K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

