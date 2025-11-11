DA Davidson Maintains Harley-Davidson (HOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is $29.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.70% from its latest reported closing price of $25.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is 5,484MM, an increase of 17.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.16%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 126,913K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 8,000K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares , representing a decrease of 41.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,348K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,576K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 5,518K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,117K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,937K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares , representing a decrease of 60.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 77.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.