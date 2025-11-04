DA Davidson Maintains Freshpet (FRPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Freshpet (NasdaqGM:FRPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.72% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $82.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.72% from its latest reported closing price of $56.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 1,160MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.21%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 71,022K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,839K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,905K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,700K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,569K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,732K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.