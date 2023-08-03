DA Davidson Maintains FormFactor (FORM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is 36.21. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.53% from its latest reported closing price of 36.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 682MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.17%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 90,014K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 7,098K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,977K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 37.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,618K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 37.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,087K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,807K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 95.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 3,280.00% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,591K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 33.24% over the last quarter.

FormFactor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.