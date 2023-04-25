DA Davidson Maintains FB Financial (FBK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is 34.17. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of 29.66.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 588MM, an increase of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

FB Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $29.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 34,516K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,170K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 2.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,608K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 12.81% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,529K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,116K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 11.14% over the last quarter.

FB Financial Background Information

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

