DA Davidson Maintains Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (NYSE:EL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 295.46. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.42% from its latest reported closing price of 206.01.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 17,086MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.43%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 230,867K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,329K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,235K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,680K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,346K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,799K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

