DA Davidson Maintains Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity Bancshares is $49.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of $41.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Bancshares is 222MM, an increase of 18.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Bancshares. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBK is 0.17%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 15,691K shares. The put/call ratio of EQBK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,547K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,217K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,126K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 684K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 86.14% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 667K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 0.24% over the last quarter.

