DA Davidson Maintains Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Buy Recommendation

October 28, 2025 — 07:58 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Enterprise Financial Services (NasdaqGS:EFSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is $68.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.65% from its latest reported closing price of $53.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is 643MM, a decrease of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSC is 0.21%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 37,634K shares. EFSC / Enterprise Financial Services Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EFSC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,416K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,659K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,423K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 5.51% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,199K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 15.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

