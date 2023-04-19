DA Davidson Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.28% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $78.44. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.28% from its latest reported closing price of $92.58.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 329K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 608K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 22.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 246K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 27.20% over the last quarter.

IJT - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF holds 574K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 70K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 82.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 22.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 19.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.33%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 59,420K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

