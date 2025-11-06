DA Davidson Maintains Duolingo (DUOL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duolingo is $433.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $241.39 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 123.79% from its latest reported closing price of $193.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo is 699MM, an increase of 233.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.34%, an increase of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 46,661K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 2,828K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 22.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,293K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing an increase of 40.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 100.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,338K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 36.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,309K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 60.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 321.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,279K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 28.83% over the last quarter.

